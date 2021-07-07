O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 760 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 161.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $60,579,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Ingredion by 10.3% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,642,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,614,000 after acquiring an additional 246,700 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Ingredion by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 450,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,470,000 after acquiring an additional 186,642 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,781,000 after acquiring an additional 129,768 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 601.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 148,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 127,223 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

INGR stock opened at $91.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.93 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.91. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $68.71 and a one year high of $98.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

