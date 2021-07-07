Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $73.73

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.73 and traded as high as $76.13. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $75.61, with a volume of 6,025 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVZMY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Novozymes A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.65 million. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novozymes A/S will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

