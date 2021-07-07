NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.09. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$13.08, with a volume of 711,046 shares.

NWH.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.75 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

