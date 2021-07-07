Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $391.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northrop Grumman continues to witness strong demand for its products on a global scale, with programs like F-35, Triton and SABR radar Global Hawk and E-2D program. As a major U.S. defense contractor, Northrop enjoys a strong position in the Air Force, Space & Cyber Security programs. Its product line is well positioned in high priority categories, which enables it to clinch notable contracts from the Pentagon. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, a comparative analysis of its historical EV/Sales ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture that might be a cause concern for investors. It fears that continued spread of COVID-19 might cause extended disruption in its supply chain. Economic tensions and changes in international trade policies, including higher tariffs on imported goods might hurt the stock.”

Several other research firms have also commented on NOC. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an underweight rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $398.60.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $367.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $368.46. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

