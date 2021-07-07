Northern Trust Corp Has $24.58 Million Stock Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,180 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.05% of Helios Technologies worth $24,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,533,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,156,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,902,000 after buying an additional 96,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,926,000 after buying an additional 50,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 39,956 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $77.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.31. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLIO shares. TheStreet upgraded Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

