Northern Trust Corp Has $24.04 Million Stock Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 24.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 468,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148,118 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kaman were worth $24,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 98.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 9.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KAMN opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. Kaman Co. has a 52-week low of $37.85 and a 52-week high of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Kaman’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

