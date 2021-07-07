Northern Trust Corp Has $23.18 Million Stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,163,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461,932 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $23,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth $127,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MLCO stock opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.76. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.44.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.96% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

