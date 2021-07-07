Northern Technologies International (NTIC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 8th. Analysts expect Northern Technologies International to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%. On average, analysts expect Northern Technologies International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NTIC opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -436.77 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is currently 866.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

