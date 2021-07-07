Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Price Target Increased to $255.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NDSN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordson has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $241.25.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $218.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.94. Nordson has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $224.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordson will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Nordson by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Nordson by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

