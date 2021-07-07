Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after acquiring an additional 96,927 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,003,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,369,000 after buying an additional 45,146 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $53.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.