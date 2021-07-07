Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,886 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $14,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,414,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 49,703.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,988,000 after buying an additional 1,030,858 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $123,181,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $107,466,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,169,000 after buying an additional 508,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.12.

MAR opened at $140.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.33. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.30 and a 12-month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.