Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 22,533 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,533 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $10,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,074.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,197 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Seagen by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 1,061 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $148,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $3,961,774.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,783 shares of company stock worth $18,256,155. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen stock opened at $152.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 0.86. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGEN. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.38.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

