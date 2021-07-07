Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.69 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $9,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,337,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,827,000 after purchasing an additional 55,911 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,078,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,523,000 after purchasing an additional 72,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,788,000 after buying an additional 69,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $100,011,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

NYSE:SNA opened at $222.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $128.66 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.82. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $538,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $1,343,398.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,056,478.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,632 shares of company stock valued at $15,793,434 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

