Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,110 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,395 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 763.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 334,974 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,838,000 after buying an additional 296,177 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 142,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 440,497 shares of the software company’s stock worth $122,082,000 after purchasing an additional 87,956 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK opened at $295.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.33. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.86.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

