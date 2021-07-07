Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Insider Nadir Mahmood Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) insider Nadir Mahmood sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $206,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nadir Mahmood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Nadir Mahmood sold 3,000 shares of Nkarta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $81,480.00.

Shares of Nkarta stock opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $79.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.37 million and a PE ratio of -0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKTX. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 177.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

