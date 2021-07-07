NIX Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. In the last week, NIX has traded 83.6% lower against the dollar. NIX has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $50,976.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0275 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,114.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,311.42 or 0.06775380 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.63 or 0.01490917 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $137.61 or 0.00403376 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.00159334 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.71 or 0.00649888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.11 or 0.00413641 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007921 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.37 or 0.00344042 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,433 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.