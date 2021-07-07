NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 7%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) shares dropped 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.43 and last traded at $46.77. Approximately 930,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 59,311,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.29.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NIO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BOCOM International started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.57 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NIO by 89.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,884,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,662,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

About NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

