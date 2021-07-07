Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Down 4.7%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.62. 77,447 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,413,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.39.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nikola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.86.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. Equities analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $287,640.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,867.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 256.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 495,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 356,103 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 360.1% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,987,000. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

