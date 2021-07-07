NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KGI Securities

KGI Securities began coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.88.

NYSE:NKE opened at $160.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.18. NIKE has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $160.44. The company has a market cap of $252.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,727 shares of company stock worth $19,453,172 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after buying an additional 1,528,211 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NIKE by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,122,000 after buying an additional 273,141 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after buying an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after buying an additional 910,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

