Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,873,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $147,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 873,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 118,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,105,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 678,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 18,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

Nielsen stock opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.27.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NLSN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.91.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

