NFTX Hashmasks Index Market Capitalization Tops $342,570.54 (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. During the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market cap of $342,570.54 and $1,050.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be bought for approximately $809.86 or 0.02332068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00060092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00018488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $323.56 or 0.00931717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00045593 BTC.

About NFTX Hashmasks Index

NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 423 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

