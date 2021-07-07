NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 307.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 35,421 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 51,981 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 307.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,157,000 after acquiring an additional 177,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,750,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,088,000 after acquiring an additional 891,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $75.11 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.91 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,598,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,805 shares of company stock valued at $14,116,914. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

