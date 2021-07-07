NextDAO One Day Trading Volume Tops $203,046.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. During the last week, NextDAO has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $203,046.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001941 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00048466 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00060721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,052,874,307 coins and its circulating supply is 2,012,642,198 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

