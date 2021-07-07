New York Life Investments Alternatives Has $274,000 Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

New York Life Investments Alternatives reduced its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in HealthEquity were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HQY opened at $80.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.86. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,347.72, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,261,267. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $742,498.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,939 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on HQY shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stephens started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.