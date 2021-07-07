New York Life Investments Alternatives Buys New Shares in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 34,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 621.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 208,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 179,551 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 527,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 121,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 359,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 16,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RRD opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81. The stock has a market cap of $455.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.74. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $7.15.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 523,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,767,172.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,331,726 shares of company stock worth $14,182,920 over the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

