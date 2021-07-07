New York Life Investments Alternatives Acquires 500 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in Teleflex were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at $179,905,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3,023.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 109,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after acquiring an additional 106,227 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $373,797,000 after acquiring an additional 76,395 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $219,189,000 after acquiring an additional 70,840 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,095,981,000 after acquiring an additional 68,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $412.61 on Wednesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

TFX has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.90.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

