Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 2,952 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 34.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth $62,300,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Novavax by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,888,000 after buying an additional 212,417 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Novavax by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 346,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,584,000 after buying an additional 154,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,892,000 after buying an additional 149,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Novavax by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 77,662 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $11,346,962.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,091.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.11, for a total value of $1,675,468.19. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,914 shares of company stock valued at $17,382,933. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVAX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.14.

Novavax stock opened at $215.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $76.59 and a one year high of $331.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

