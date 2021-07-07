Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 6,029 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 22.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Terex in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Terex in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 20.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $250,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,770.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $2,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,010 shares in the company, valued at $31,464,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex stock opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.39 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.82.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

