Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,548 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,714,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,820,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,102 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,109,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,795,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 2,041,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,786 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BK opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $52.90. The company has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

