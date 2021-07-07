Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 62.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,359 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.41. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $70.82. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.99.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.50% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The business had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.81) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.

