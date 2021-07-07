Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 258.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $73.03 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $81.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.