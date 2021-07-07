Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 486 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Bruker by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,921,000 after acquiring an additional 85,446 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 28,464 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Bruker by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Bruker by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Bruker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $78.10 on Wednesday. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $78.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

