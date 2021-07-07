Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 93 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,731,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,157,000 after acquiring an additional 86,421 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,474,000 after buying an additional 130,953 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,727,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,507,000 after buying an additional 104,436 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,014,000 after buying an additional 155,733 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,243,000 after buying an additional 501,896 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GPC stock opened at $127.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $83.67 and a 52-week high of $135.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.70.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

GPC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.