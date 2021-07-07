Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 10,374 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 133.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,374 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,474,000 after acquiring an additional 119,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,293,000 after buying an additional 1,283,492 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $2,140,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $12,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

XEC stock opened at $70.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $74.97.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.