NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) and Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Financial Survey

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) and Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

NetSol Technologies has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coupa Software has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NetSol Technologies and Coupa Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetSol Technologies $56.37 million 0.94 $940,000.00 N/A N/A Coupa Software $541.64 million 37.65 -$180.12 million ($1.56) -177.78

NetSol Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coupa Software.

Profitability

This table compares NetSol Technologies and Coupa Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetSol Technologies 1.94% 3.98% 2.86% Coupa Software -45.08% -19.32% -5.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NetSol Technologies and Coupa Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetSol Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Coupa Software 1 7 14 1 2.65

Coupa Software has a consensus target price of $302.43, suggesting a potential upside of 9.05%. Given Coupa Software’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coupa Software is more favorable than NetSol Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.1% of NetSol Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of NetSol Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Coupa Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NetSol Technologies beats Coupa Software on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator. The company also provides mobility orchestration system products covering a suite of agile and configurable solutions that includes car-sharing and subscription products for use in back and front office applications; artificial intelligence models; and Super App, a platform comprising various customer journeys, such as car-share, car subscription, rentals, airport transfers, digital retail, and others. In addition, it offers LeasePak CMS that streamlines the lease and loan management lifecycle; LeasePak software-as-a-service to small and mid-sized leasing and finance companies; LeaseSoft, a lease and finance system for funder market; and LoanSoft for consumer loan market. Further, the company provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. It serves blue chip organizations, Dow-Jones 30 Industrials, Fortune 500 manufacturers and financial institutions, vehicle manufacturers, and enterprise technology providers. NetSol Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers specialized modules, including strategic sourcing, contract management, contingent workforce, supplier risk management, supply chain design and planning, treasury management, and spend analysis. Its customers include businesses in various industries, including healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing, and technology. The company markets its platform primarily through a direct sales force. Coupa Software Incorporated has a strategic partnership with Japan Cloud Computing L.P to establish a joint venture, Coupa K.K. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

