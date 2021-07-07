Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,376 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $586.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.65.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $6.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $534.88. 66,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437,749. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $503.65. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.81, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

