NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.33.
A number of research firms have recently commented on NTES. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 371.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995,841 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 405.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,001,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221,205 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $457,805,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,521,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006,464 shares during the period. Finally, Overlook Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in NetEase by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd now owns 3,940,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,790 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $32.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NetEase will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.12%.
NetEase Company Profile
NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.
