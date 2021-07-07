NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Short Interest Down 15.6% in June

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the May 31st total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 682,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NPTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $151,488.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,400 shares in the company, valued at $151,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 90,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $814,116.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 450,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,833.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,365 shares of company stock worth $1,617,870. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,758,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,917,000 after buying an additional 234,873 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,728,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after buying an additional 84,800 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,928,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,051,000 after buying an additional 398,320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after buying an additional 124,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

NPTN stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.46 million, a P/E ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 0.99. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

