Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEMTF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nemetschek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

NEMTF stock remained flat at $$73.50 during midday trading on Friday. 16 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.95. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of $61.95 and a 12-month high of $74.69.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

