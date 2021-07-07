Neblio (NEBL) Price Down 3.5% This Week

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 7th. Neblio has a market cap of $16.64 million and $590,491.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00002727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00047285 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00020757 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00008024 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003093 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

NEBL is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,024,793 coins and its circulating supply is 17,637,264 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

