NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Holdings Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NCR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,277,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark upped their price objective on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

NYSE:NCR opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -57.80 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. Equities analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

