National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.58 Million

Equities research analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will post sales of $26.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.90 million to $34.20 million. National CineMedia posted sales of $4.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 564.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year sales of $198.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $168.60 million to $213.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $392.01 million, with estimates ranging from $366.60 million to $423.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NCMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.65.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in National CineMedia by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 217.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

