National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$98.80.

NA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$94.50 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$98.00 price target on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of NA traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$93.25. The stock had a trading volume of 315,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,548. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$59.34 and a 1 year high of C$98.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$92.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

