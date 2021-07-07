National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$98.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Cormark upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. CSFB upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$98.00 price target on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

TSE NA traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$93.25. 315,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,548. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$92.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$59.34 and a 52 week high of C$98.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.