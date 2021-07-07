Name Change Token (NCT) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Name Change Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Name Change Token has a total market capitalization of $791,221.23 and $111,469.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Name Change Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00059361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00018795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.63 or 0.00940781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00045482 BTC.

About Name Change Token

Name Change Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 42,648,902 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Change Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Name Change Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Name Change Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Name Change Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.