My DeFi Pet (DPET) Achieves Market Cap of $7.24 Million

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 7th. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00003075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 89.6% against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $7.24 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00049601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00134185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00165990 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,150.12 or 0.99803407 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $333.29 or 0.00974036 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.