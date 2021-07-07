Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $449,000 Stock Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 1,105.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

PRLB opened at $91.11 on Wednesday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.60 and a twelve month high of $286.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 1.65.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRLB shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

