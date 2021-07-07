Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $430,000 Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KWR. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 178.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KWR opened at $235.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $170.31 and a 12 month high of $301.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.04.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.65. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

In other news, VP David Will sold 280 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $65,528.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at $268,666.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total transaction of $3,546,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,166,615.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

