Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $351,000 Stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPX were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SPX by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,776,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,968,000 after acquiring an additional 579,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SPX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,058,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in SPX by 803.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 537,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,332,000 after purchasing an additional 478,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,926,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,578,000 after purchasing an additional 308,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter valued at $15,750,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPX alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SPXC. Sidoti started coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SPX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

SPX stock opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SPX Co. has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $66.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.19.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. SPX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.