Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,017,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,025,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,820 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Under Armour by 6,873.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,045,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,564,000 after buying an additional 1,030,951 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Under Armour by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,455,000 after buying an additional 523,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 816,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,155,000 after buying an additional 191,900 shares during the last quarter. 38.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

UA opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.84. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

